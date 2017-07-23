TOP STORIES
Isaac Donkor re-joins Serie B side Cesena on permanent three-year deal
Italian Serie B side Cesena have signed defender Isaac Donkor on a permanent three-year deal.
The 21-year-old has been snapped up from giants Inter Milan whom he was contracted to until 2019.
Donkor spent the second half of last season on loan at Cesena and might have hugely impressed.
He managed 8 appearances.
Donkor has been at Inter Milan since 2010 where graduated from the academy side.
