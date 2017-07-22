modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Photos from Sulley Muntari's father funeral

- ghanasoccernet.com
48 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Silly Muntari's father, Alhaji Muniru Sulley has been laid to rest at his hometown Old Tafo in the Eastern Region of Ghana. 

Alhaji Muniru passed on in May this a year after battling illness.

He is said to have been very influential in the football career of the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star, publicly apologizing on his behalf whenever he erred against the state or the officials of the Ghana Football Association.

Muntari's dad was a Ghanaian of Nigerian descent who lived in Konongo, located in the Asante Akyem district of the Ashanti Region.

Alhaji Muniru also leaves behind another son, Sulley Muniru. The 24-year-old is a footballer who was recently on the books of Romanian giants Steaua Bucuresti.

Credit: Pulsegh.com

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei 'wages war' on three deputies in fresh allegations

1 hour ago

Full text: Charlotte Osei fires back with 27-point response to impeach...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1DARKNESS CAN NOT OVERCOME DARKNESS.

By: OBOMENG ANANE quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line