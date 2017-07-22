TOP STORIES
Photos from Sulley Muntari's father funeral
Ghana midfielder Silly Muntari's father, Alhaji Muniru Sulley has been laid to rest at his hometown Old Tafo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
Alhaji Muniru passed on in May this a year after battling illness.
He is said to have been very influential in the football career of the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star, publicly apologizing on his behalf whenever he erred against the state or the officials of the Ghana Football Association.
Muntari's dad was a Ghanaian of Nigerian descent who lived in Konongo, located in the Asante Akyem district of the Ashanti Region.
Alhaji Muniru also leaves behind another son, Sulley Muniru. The 24-year-old is a footballer who was recently on the books of Romanian giants Steaua Bucuresti.
