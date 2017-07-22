modernghana logo

What a debut! Owusu Bempah's late strike gives Vojvodina league winning start

- ghanasoccernet.com
31 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Joseph Owusu Bempah came off the bench on his debut to score the winning goal for Vojvodina in their 1-0 win Cucaricki in the Serbian top flight league on Friday evening. 

Vojvodina, who were touted as underdogs by pundits even at their KaraÄ'orÄ'e Stadium prior to kick off, created plethora of chances in the first half but could not finish off their highly rated opponents.

Bempah replaced Serbian midfielder Aleksander Mesarovic in the 89th minute and was pushed up to the attacking third.  He instantly became a threat to the visitors and spurned a great chance to put his side with his first touch of the ball.

The 21-year-old, however changed the script with his 94th minute strike from his trademark long drives to give Vojvodina a league winning start.

Bempah joined the Red and Whites last month after his contract with Hearts of Oak elapsed last season.

Sports News

