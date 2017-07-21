modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NAC Breda re-sign Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong on loan from Manchester City

- ghanasoccernet.com
47 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has returned to promoted Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda on loan from Manchester City.

Agyepong excelled last season on a season-long loan deal where he scored three goals in 27 matches.

The Ghana international will train with the Bredaners on Friday.

"By attracting Thomas, we know exactly what qualities we need to pick up," NAC Breda Technical Director Hans Smulders told the club's website.

"Last year, he proved his value, especially in the final phase of the season. Thomas is now in a familiar environment, so he no longer needs to acclimatize.

''Our selection still had the need for a winger and Thomas fills in that position. We're glad we can shut him up for another season."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gov’t didn’t spend GHC 5.2 m on [email protected] – C’ttee Chairman

27 minutes ago

Dismissing Petition “Dangerous” For EC Boss – Presidential Staffer

1 hour ago

quot-img-1I have been to the great deep of the earth, occean & returned alive & i have realised that it is better to live than to die.

By: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line