TOP STORIES
I have been to the great deep of the earth, occean & returned alive & i have realised that it is better to live than to die.By: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
NAC Breda re-sign Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong on loan from Manchester City
Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has returned to promoted Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda on loan from Manchester City.
Agyepong excelled last season on a season-long loan deal where he scored three goals in 27 matches.
The Ghana international will train with the Bredaners on Friday.
"By attracting Thomas, we know exactly what qualities we need to pick up," NAC Breda Technical Director Hans Smulders told the club's website.
"Last year, he proved his value, especially in the final phase of the season. Thomas is now in a familiar environment, so he no longer needs to acclimatize.
''Our selection still had the need for a winger and Thomas fills in that position. We're glad we can shut him up for another season."
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News