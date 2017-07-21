modernghana logo

George Weah hails Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as great leader

46 minutes ago | Sports News

Former World's Best Player George Oppong Weah has labeled Ghana's captain Asamoah Gyan as a great leader.

Gyan, 31, became Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 50 goals last month after registering a goal for the Black Stars in their 5-0 walloping of the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The former Sunderland forward has been faced with criticisms ever since he took over the captain's armband from John Mensah in 2012.

However, Weah expressed his admiration for Gyan and insisted that he has been a great leader from his perspective.

'I love him and you know he is very resilient because there's been a lot of criticisms on him but he's been focused and he always comes in to do his job and continue to live his life,' Weah said on Starr FM

'I think he is a leader from a player perspective, he is a true leader,' he added.

Gyan joined his new teammates at Kayserispor last night after commissioning his $200,000 Astro-Turf project for his Alma-mater Accra Academy School on Tuesday.

Asamoah Gyan

Sports News

