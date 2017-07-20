modernghana logo

Europa League qualifiers: Bad night as FIVE Ghanaians exit competition at second round

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Five Ghanaian players suffered elimination with their clubs at the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. 

Striker Richard Gadze played the entire duration for FC Zira who drew 0-0 with Romanian side Astra and bowed out 3-1 on aggregate.

Anthony Annan lasted the entire duration and youngster Evans Mensah came on in the 73rd minute for HJK in their 1-1 draw at home with FK Shkendija.

HJK were eliminated after losing the first leg 3-1 in Macedonia.

Joel Fameyeh came on for the second half but could not help Belarussian side Dinamo Brest who lost 3-1 at home to Austrian side Rheindorf Altach.

Striker Francis Narh was handed a starting role and replaced after 57 minutes Levski Sofia who lost 2-1 at home to Croatian side Hajduk Split and suffer an overall 3-1 defeat.

