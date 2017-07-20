TOP STORIES
Your chances of success are directly proportional to the degree of pleasure you desire from what you do. If you are in a job you hate, face the fact squarely and get outBy: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Europa League qualifiers: Bad night as FIVE Ghanaians exit competition at second round
Five Ghanaian players suffered elimination with their clubs at the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.
Striker Richard Gadze played the entire duration for FC Zira who drew 0-0 with Romanian side Astra and bowed out 3-1 on aggregate.
Anthony Annan lasted the entire duration and youngster Evans Mensah came on in the 73rd minute for HJK in their 1-1 draw at home with FK Shkendija.
HJK were eliminated after losing the first leg 3-1 in Macedonia.
Joel Fameyeh came on for the second half but could not help Belarussian side Dinamo Brest who lost 3-1 at home to Austrian side Rheindorf Altach.
Striker Francis Narh was handed a starting role and replaced after 57 minutes Levski Sofia who lost 2-1 at home to Croatian side Hajduk Split and suffer an overall 3-1 defeat.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News