Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to end US tour on Sunday
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will end his US scouting exercise on Sunday.
Appiah is expected to travel to Columbus today (Thursday) to interact with quartet Mohammed Abu, Jonathan Mensah, Lalas Abubakar and Harrison Afful who play for MLS side Columbus Crew.
''I'm in New Jersey now and will leave for Columbus tomorrow (Thursday) and return to New York on Sunday,'' the ex-Ghana captain told the Graphic.
''I will travel to Columbus to visit four players and their facilities.''
Appiah was in Kansas City to watch former Liberty Professionals talisman Latif Blessing.
He also met former Asante Kotoko defender Gideon Baah (New York Red Bulls) and the DC United quartet of Patrick Nyarko, Lloyd Sam, Kofi Opare and Chris Odoi-Atsem.
Kwesi Appiah
