Asamoah Gyan: "Accra Academy pitch will unearth great talents for Ghana"
Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan believes that the Astro Turf pitch he has constructed will help discover more talents.
The newly signed Kayserispor forward commissioned a $20,000 Astro Turf pitch for his Alma mater, Accra Academy School on Tuesday.
And speaking at the ceremony, the leading scorer of the Black Stars, expressed his belief that the edifice will help supply more talents for the nation in years to come.
'Over the past five years my foundation, which is the Asamoah Gyan foundation, has touched the lives of many Ghanaians in many ways as well as undertaking the land project,' the ex-Al Ain attacker said.
'…We have also produced a world championship champion by name Emmanuel Game boy Tagoe through the Baby Jet Promotions. I may not be the best talent ever but this pitch will produce great talents from my hard work and sacrifice for the nation for the future.'
Gyan has also been involved in many other philanthropic and charitable works including restoring the water pumping system in Wenchi, as well as donating equipment to the Ridge and Korle-Bu Teaching hospitals.
The 31-year-old's works were recently acknowledged by the Alfred Nobel University who awarded him with a doctorate degree.
