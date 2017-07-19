modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Christian Astu part of Newcastle United pre-season tour of Ireland

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News


Newcastle United have named winger Christian Atsu in a 27-man squad for their pre-season tour of Ireland.

The 25-year-old, who signed a permanent contract with the Magpies in May this year, is part of the squad for a week-long training camp.

Manager Rafa Benitez has taken his players to Carlton House to prepare ahead of the new season.

The English Premier League side have arranged friendlies with Hearts, Bradford City, Preston and a two-stop German tour taking in games against Mainz and Wolfsburg.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

EC staff Petition Akufo-Addo To Remove Charlotte Osei

45 minutes ago

I will ensure acts of corruption are punished - President

13 hours ago

quot-img-1Good politicians go to the people when the people need them and not when they need the people

By: Nasirudeen A Fatawu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line