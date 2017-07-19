TOP STORIES
Good politicians go to the people when the people need them and not when they need the peopleBy: Nasirudeen A Fatawu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Christian Astu part of Newcastle United pre-season tour of Ireland
Newcastle United have named winger Christian Atsu in a 27-man squad for their pre-season tour of Ireland.
The 25-year-old, who signed a permanent contract with the Magpies in May this year, is part of the squad for a week-long training camp.
Manager Rafa Benitez has taken his players to Carlton House to prepare ahead of the new season.
The English Premier League side have arranged friendlies with Hearts, Bradford City, Preston and a two-stop German tour taking in games against Mainz and Wolfsburg.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News