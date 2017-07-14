TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
PHOTOS: Murdered Ghanaian family in Italy that shook the world
Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi killed his family comprising mother and daughter in Italy on Tuesday.
