TOP STORIES
Truth comes out of error more easily than out of confusion.By: Francis Bacon (1561-
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
GVA appreciates the Ghanaian media
Accra, July 13, GNA - Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA) has expressed gratitude to the media for their immense support to them in the just ended World Volleyball qualifiers in Niger.
According to a statement signed by Madam Christiana Ashley, the Secretary General, the triumph was widely publicized to Ghanaians by the media and they are therefore grateful
'The Patron, Executives and players of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA) wish to express profound gratitude and appreciation to the media for given attention to The National Volleyball Team, Black Spikers at the just ended World Volleyball qualifiers in Niger.
'The good news of our triumph in Niger reached every home in Ghana due to your support and constant update in your various platforms.
'The GVA is indeed grateful and will appeal to you to continue trumpeting the efforts of not only Volleyball but all sporting disciplines'. Said Christiana Ashley. GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News