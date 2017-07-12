modernghana logo

Match Report: Bolga All Stars 0-2 AshantiGold- Daniel Gozar brace lifts Miners to tenth place

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | League Report

AshantiGold SC continued their second round resurgence with another vital 2-0 win against relegation bound Bolga All Stars at the Tamale Utrecht Academy Park on Wednesday.

Two goals in the space four minutes did the trick for the CK Akunnor led side to make it five straight wins.

Daniel Gozar scored in the 26th and 30th minutes to claim all three points for the Miners who climb up the league table to the 10th position.

The four-time Ghana Premier League champions will be at home this weekend to take on Elmina Sharks FC.

More League Report

