TOP STORIES
Writing can be betrayal. It indicates exactly how shallow the writer is.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Match Report: Bolga All Stars 0-2 AshantiGold- Daniel Gozar brace lifts Miners to tenth place
AshantiGold SC continued their second round resurgence with another vital 2-0 win against relegation bound Bolga All Stars at the Tamale Utrecht Academy Park on Wednesday.
Two goals in the space four minutes did the trick for the CK Akunnor led side to make it five straight wins.
Daniel Gozar scored in the 26th and 30th minutes to claim all three points for the Miners who climb up the league table to the 10th position.
The four-time Ghana Premier League champions will be at home this weekend to take on Elmina Sharks FC.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More League Report