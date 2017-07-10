TOP STORIES
Unexpected Kayserispor fans reaction is the best I have ever had-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan
Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has revealed that the best welcome he has had in his nomadic yet successful career is the one Kayserispor fans offered him.
Hundreds of supporters assembled at Kayseri in central Anatolia to offer a warm reception to the Ghanaian goal poacher.
'Everything is ok here and the fans are such an amazing fans', the 32-year-old said
'What the fans did and the reception I received here is something I have never experienced before. I have played for several clubs but how the fans received me here from the airport to the secretariat is the best in my career',
'Everything has been sealed now and all what is left is for me to start my work for the team and I hope to help the team achieve their Europe dream', he added
