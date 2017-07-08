TOP STORIES
Dominic Adiyiah scores for Nakhon Ratchasima in big win over Super Power
Ghana striker Dominic Adiyiah registered a goal for Nakhon Ratchasima in their 5-0 away thumping of Super Power FC in the Thai Premier League on Saturday.
The swat cats dominated proceedings in the early minutes and registered the first goal of the game in the 4th minute through Brazilian striker Paulo Rangel.
Ghanaian poacher Dominic Adiyiah quickly added the visitors second of the day with a sublime strike in the 6th minute before Rangel extended his side's lead in the 42nd minute.
Rangel completed his hat-trick just after the break after he ghosted three Super Power defenders before planting the ball in the roof of the net.
Thai midfielder Naruphol Ar-Romsawa sealed victory in the 93rd minute for the visitors who moved up to 13th position with 23 points after 26 games.
