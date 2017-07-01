TOP STORIES
Aging is not cause of prostate problems in men.By: Dr. Raphael Nyarkote
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Chelsea to sign Welsh-born Ghanaian defender Ethan Ampadu
English Premiership champions Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Ethan Ampadu from Exeter City.
The Welsh-born Ghanaian enforcer made 13 appearances for Exeter last season but the teenager was free to discuss terms with other clubs.
Exeter have confirmed talks with Chelsea are ongoing, although a tribunal may be required to decide the fee paid for the teenager, who made his debut for the League Two side at the age of 15.
"Everyone at Exeter City fully supports Ethan's decision to sign for Chelsea," Exeter manager Paul Tisdale said.
"He had many options available to him and has decided that Chelsea provides him with the best opportunity to develop the next step of his career. We wish him the very best of luck."
The 16-year-old is eligible to play for Ghana despite featuring for the Welsh youth team.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News