Dennis Appiah’s Anderlecht stay uncertain with plenty offers arriving

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian born right back Dennis Appiah's future is right up in the air and he will be given the opportunity to speak to some clubs if the right offer is made.

Appiah made giant strides with the club last season helping them to play in the latter stages of the UEFA Europa League.

He was also a key member of the team that won the Belgium league last season but with his stock rising the Ghanaian will be given an opportunity speak to other clubs.

The Ghana Football Association have also shown interest in having him play for the Black Stars.

