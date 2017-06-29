TOP STORIES
I do not have problem with those who take tithe but how they live on it is the problem.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Dennis Appiah’s Anderlecht stay uncertain with plenty offers arriving
Ghanaian born right back Dennis Appiah's future is right up in the air and he will be given the opportunity to speak to some clubs if the right offer is made.
Appiah made giant strides with the club last season helping them to play in the latter stages of the UEFA Europa League.
He was also a key member of the team that won the Belgium league last season but with his stock rising the Ghanaian will be given an opportunity speak to other clubs.
The Ghana Football Association have also shown interest in having him play for the Black Stars.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News