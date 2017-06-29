TOP STORIES
Politics is perhaps the only profession for which no preparation is thought necessary.By: A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Ghana suffer Mexico defeat in friendly in Houston
Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat in their international friendly against Mexico in Houston on Wednesday night.
A first-half penalty converted by Elias Hernandez helped the Mexicans to the victory at
the NRG Stadium.
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah gave several players on the fringes of the squad the chance to impress before the 37,617 fans who watched the game at the stadium.
The Black Stars fluffed five scoring chances with Frank Acheampong, Majeed Waris and Rahpael Dwamena all had the opportunities of drawing the West Africans level.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News