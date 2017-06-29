modernghana logo

Ghana suffer Mexico defeat in friendly in Houston

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat in their international friendly against Mexico in Houston on Wednesday night.

A first-half penalty converted by Elias Hernandez helped the Mexicans to the victory at

the NRG Stadium.
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah gave several players on the fringes of the squad the chance to impress before the 37,617 fans who watched the game at the stadium.

The Black Stars fluffed five scoring chances with Frank Acheampong, Majeed Waris and Rahpael Dwamena all had the opportunities of drawing the West Africans level.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

