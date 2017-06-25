TOP STORIES
Trustees sinks Legon Knights in Sapholda Hockey league
Accra, June 25, GNA - Legon Knights hockey team continued with their losing spree after going down 0-8 to Trustees in the final match of the first round of the Sapholda Hockey League.
Trustees of SSNIT were merciless as their attackers banged in the goals to keep Legon Knights, who are without a win so far, rooted at the bottom of the league table.
The win keeps Trustees at the top of the Men Division league log with 15 points, a point ahead of second placed Customs of GRA.
The Sapholda Hockey league, which resumed yesterday at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium witnessed thrilling matches in the being various divisions.
The Men division also produced a titanic encounter between Exchequers and Reformers, which saw Exchequers winning by two goals to nil.
Also in the same category, Customs beat Ark Men 7-0 to maintain second spot in the league log.
In the Youth Division, league leaders Real Ambassadors extended their lead by beating Ark Boys by two goals to zero, whilst Financiers defeated Tema Manhean 1-0.
In the Women category, fourth placed Extinguishers beat fifth placed Ark Ladies by two goals to one.
Unbeaten league leaders Sapholda continued with their brilliant winning streak by walloping Golden stickers 6-3.
Sapholda leads the Division's league log with 15 points, having recorded five wins in five matches.
The Sapholda hockey league has witness wonderful performances this season and has provided players for the National Hockey Team (the Black sticks).
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah/Shadrack Sam, GNA
