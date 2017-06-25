TOP STORIES
Match Report: AshantiGold 3-0 Inter Allies - Hans Kwofie bags brace as Miners leave relegation zone
An outstanding display saw AshantiGold beat Inter Allies 3-0 to move out of the relegation zone.
Hans Kwofie was back among the goals as he bagged a superb brace with Daniel Gozar also scoring in the convincing victory at the Obuasi Len clay stadium on Sunday.
It took Ashgold 14 minutes to open the scoring through Hans Kwofie. The striker pounced on a lose ball to coolly slot home before adding to his tally with a fine finish, six minutes later.
Kwofie, unfortunately picked up an injury and was replaced by Daniel Gozar before the break.
Gozar made his presence felt, scoring the third goal to seal the three points for the former league champions.
Inter Allies, however, ended the game with 10 men as Abdul-Nassiru Hamzah was sent off in the 63rd minute.
Ashgold are now 13th on the table.
