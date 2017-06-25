modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Striker David Opoku nearing Stade Tunisien switch

- ghanasoccernet.com
45 minutes ago | Sports News

Tunisian side Stade Tunisien are keen on signing striker David Opoku. 

Opoku's impressive form for Lebanese side Tripoli SC earned him a nice offer from the north African club.

The 25-year-old had also excelled at Al Egtmaaey Tripoli in Lebanon.

Last season, he scored five goals in ten matches for Tripoli SC.

David Opoku

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

3 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1“The fear of God is dormant in every mind but those who multiples their faith by keeping that fear active at all times will always succeed”

By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line