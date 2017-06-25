TOP STORIES
Striker David Opoku nearing Stade Tunisien switch
Tunisian side Stade Tunisien are keen on signing striker David Opoku.
Opoku's impressive form for Lebanese side Tripoli SC earned him a nice offer from the north African club.
The 25-year-old had also excelled at Al Egtmaaey Tripoli in Lebanon.
Last season, he scored five goals in ten matches for Tripoli SC.
