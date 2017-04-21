TOP STORIES
OUR POLITICIANS DELIBERATELY FAIL TO PROTEST TO THE APPROPRIATE QUARTERS EVEN THOUGH THEY FIND GENUINE GROUNDS TO DO SO.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
OUR POLITICIANS DELIBERATELY FAIL TO PROTEST TO THE APPROPRIATE QUARTERS EVEN THOUGH THEY FIND GENUINE GROUNDS TO DO SO.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
"Lack of stability in the technical team is Kotoko's bane-says Frimpong Manso
Technical advisor of Asante Kotoko Frimpong Manso believes the club's recent struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League is due to instability in the technical direction of the team.
The Porcupine Warriors are without a substantive coach following the sacking of Croatian trainer Zdravko Lugarusic due to failure to churn out results.
The club have slipped to fourth on the standings after going five games without a win.
Manso insists the frequent changes in the technical bench is the cause of their precarious form in the season.
'With the technical point of view the frequent changes is very worrying so the consistency is not there and without that is always difficult to get the needed team work.' he told Starr Sports
'This practice always affect results and probably i guess that is what we have been seeing.'
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]