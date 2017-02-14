2016/17 GPL WK1 Team of the Week: Yakubu Mohammed, Simon Zibo steal show in Kumasi, Joseph Paintsil shakes Tema

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League kicked off at the various league centers across the country last weekend but for two matches due to Wa All Stars and Bechem United's CAF inter-club competitions.

Asante Kotoko's new found striker Yakubu Mohammed and Liberty's Simon Zibo stole the show at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while 18-year old Tema Youth winger Joseph Paintsil was the toast of fans in Tema.

Benjamin Mensah (GK) - Hearts: The former New Edubiase shot stopper was amazing against Inter Allies AT the El Wak Stadium on Monday. He pulled three great saves against the home side and denied them from scoring on a couple of occasions. His defensive organization was super guiding the Phobians to steal a point from El Wak.

Tijani Joshua (AshGold) - The AshGold right back was very phenomenal against Aduana Stars despite his side slipping at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park. He emerged the player of the match due to his impressive show in the game.

Abass Mohammed (Inter Allies) - The Inter Allies left back was simply admirable against the Phobians. His surging runs upfront enabled the Inter Allies attack a lot of room to operate. His crossings were impressive and his tackles, marvelous.

Samuel Sarfo (Liberty) - Liberty lost the game to Asante Kotoko but Sarfo was great on the day. He policed Yabuku Mohammed for the entire first half of the game and stopped most of the dangerous moves of the Porcupine Warriors. He organized his defence well and led the team as a leader.

Justice Blay (Medeama) - Virtually unknown in the Ghana Premier League but the Medeama newcomer did not show any signs of naivety. He was strong in the air, had great passing ability and defended his goal area to avoid conceding.

Simon Zibo (Liberty) - Zibo was a shocking revelation to many who watched him against Kotoko on Sunday. Many know him to be a right back but he was actually the engine room of Liberty on the day. He was strong in midfield, guided his back for very well and used his physiology to his advantage. Great player he is in the making.

Emmanuel Gyanfi (Kotoko) - If there was one player Kotoko fans should be grateful for aiding their win against Liberty, it is Gyamfi. He was sharp on the flanks and the Liberty defenders struggled to handle him. He created both goals for Asante Kotoko to stage that wonderful comeback.

Albert Hammond (Dwarfs) - Another unknown face in the GPL but was the chief orchestrator of the fall of the Giants of the East, Bolga All Stars. He was instrumental in getting Dwarfs the three goals they scored against the new entrants. He was very intelligent in midfield and his ball distribution and passing were perfect.

Yakubu Mohammed (Kotoko) - He scored two against Liberty and won the MVP of the game. Even though he was relatively quiet in the game, he did what mattered most by scoring the goals.

Bennet Ofori (Medeama SC) - The former Asante Kotoko forward was excellent for his new side. His dribbling and swift attacking abilities led his new side to win by a lone goal against WAFA.

Joseph Paintsil (Tema Youth) - Young, energetic, swift and above all, intelligent. Paintsil was just excellent against Berekum Chelsea creating all the goals for the newly promoted side. He switched play from the left and right flanks as an when necessary and won the MVP of the game eventually.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com