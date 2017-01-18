Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 18 January 2017 22:01 CET

Sulley Muntari trains with Pescara ahead of sealing move with Italian Serie A side

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari trained with Serie A side Pescara on Wednesday ahead of finalizing his return to the Italian top-flight.

The Delfini see the experienced player as a suitable replacement for Alberto Aquilani who has left the club.

Muntari is available on a free transfer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2015.

The 32-year-old will be available to Massimo Oddo once he formalises his release from Al-Ittihad.

Muntari has already played for giants AC Milan and Inter Milan and also Udinese where he started his playing career abroad.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

I don't know how to define beaut I only know when you see it, it's there.
By: William ALLISEE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img