5 January 2017

All Set For League Kick-Off

By Daily Guide
Wa All Stars team

The road is now cleared for the commencement of the 2016/17 football season, Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday confirmed at its Extra-Ordinary Congress in Prampram.

Ghana football chief Kwesi Nyantakyi revealed that the February 4, has been fixed for kick-off of the Premier League, while the GN Bank Division One League takes it turn on February 3.

Preceding this year's league is the traditional Super Cup competition which pits league champions Wa All Stars and FA champions Bechem United scheduled for January 22 in Tamale.

The FA boss also announced the reintroduction of Gala Competition among the premier teams, after sixteen years absence, scheduled for Kumasi on January 28 and 29.

He pointed out that the venue for the Gala competition would be rotational after the forthcoming one to allow fans to have a feel of their players.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

