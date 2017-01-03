Jonathan Mensah seals move to Columbus Crew

Joy Sports can can confirm that Black Stars Defender Jonathan Mensah has sealed a move to Columbus Crew in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Mensah who confirmed this to Joy Sports moments after sealing the deal with the US based top flight side. The 26-year-old defender is currently in a pre-tournament camp in Dubai with Ghana's Black Stars for the Africa Cup of Nations 2017.

Confirming this to Joy Sports, Jonathan said "I am excited about this. Columbus Crew in making a huge impact in the Major League Soccer and I am glad to add to the effort there."

"For now my focus is on preparing under my national team Coach Avram Grant for the Africa Cup of Nations. Moving to the United states will surely add to my wealth of experience having played in the local league back home in Ghana, South Africa France, Italy and Russia.

Mensah makes this move after a stint with Russian top flight side Anzhi Makhachkala whom he joined last year after a 5 year stint with French side Evian Thonon Gaillard .

He will join his international team-mate Harrison Afful who earlier posted a short congratulatory video on social media.

Mensah who has gained 51 caps Ghana has featured in two World Cups, specifically the 2010 and 2014 editions and will be featuring in his fifth Africa Cup of Nation's Tourney if selected by Coach Avram Grant. The center back was also a member of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup winning team of Ghana which was led by West Ham Star and deupty Ghana Captain Andre Dede Ayew. Before that feat Mensah and his team mates had won the 2009 African Youth Championship in Rwanda. END

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Nathaniel Attoh