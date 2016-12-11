Jonathan Mensah's Foundation cleans up and donates to Dzorwulu Special School

Jonathan Mensah led his Foundation to spruce up the Dzorwulu Special School on Sunday.

The Anzhi Makhachkala player is in town to treat his ankle injury with herbal medicine after permission from his club.

Mensah took advantage of his stay to partake in a clean-up exercise.

The Ghana international also donated food items and other assorted products to the school.

''This one was very special for me because we came to one of the special schools in Ghana. I was very touched and very emotional and I'm very proud to be doing something for the kids and the country,'' he said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com