Mohammed Kudus chalks Premier League dribbling record despite defeat at Chelsea

Mohammed Kudus stole the spotlight despite West Ham's dismal 5-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Amidst the barrage of Chelsea's attacks, the 23-year-old Kudus showcased his prowess, completing an unprecedented 13 take-ons in a single game this season.

While Chelsea's onslaught led to a resounding victory at Stamford Bridge, Kudus's performance stood out as a beacon of excellence amidst West Ham's struggles.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, he couldn't thwart Chelsea's relentless offensive, which saw goals raining in from Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, and a brace from Nicolas Jackson.

However, Kudus's individual brilliance couldn't be overshadowed. Operating on the flanks, the former Ajax Amsterdam star exhibited a masterclass in dribbling, tallying an impressive 13 take-ons against Chelsea, a feat unmatched by any other player in the Premier League this season.

Since his move from Ajax to West Ham last year, Kudus has consistently proven himself as one of the finest dribblers in the game.

His remarkable talent is further highlighted by his record-breaking achievement of completing over 100 take-ons in Europe's top five leagues during the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

Not just a dribbler, Kudus has also been a prolific contributor in front of goal for West Ham, being directly involved in 18 goals across all competitions, with 13 goals and five assists to his name.