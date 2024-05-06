ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Kudus chalks Premier League dribbling record despite defeat at Chelsea

Football News Mohammed Kudus chalks Premier League dribbling record despite defeat at Chelsea
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mohammed Kudus stole the spotlight despite West Ham's dismal 5-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Amidst the barrage of Chelsea's attacks, the 23-year-old Kudus showcased his prowess, completing an unprecedented 13 take-ons in a single game this season.

While Chelsea's onslaught led to a resounding victory at Stamford Bridge, Kudus's performance stood out as a beacon of excellence amidst West Ham's struggles.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, he couldn't thwart Chelsea's relentless offensive, which saw goals raining in from Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, and a brace from Nicolas Jackson.

However, Kudus's individual brilliance couldn't be overshadowed. Operating on the flanks, the former Ajax Amsterdam star exhibited a masterclass in dribbling, tallying an impressive 13 take-ons against Chelsea, a feat unmatched by any other player in the Premier League this season.

Since his move from Ajax to West Ham last year, Kudus has consistently proven himself as one of the finest dribblers in the game.

His remarkable talent is further highlighted by his record-breaking achievement of completing over 100 take-ons in Europe's top five leagues during the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

Not just a dribbler, Kudus has also been a prolific contributor in front of goal for West Ham, being directly involved in 18 goals across all competitions, with 13 goals and five assists to his name.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party We’ll establish Minerals Development Bank to support mining industry — Bawumia

1 hour ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP Minerals Commission, EPA will be decentralized to all mining districts if electe...

1 hour ago

Tax officers will not sit in your shops when I become president – Bawumia assure traders Tax officers will not sit in your shops when I become president – Bawumia assure...

1 hour ago

Register to vote to be part of the change we all want – Mahama urges non-registered eligible voters Register to vote to be part of the change we all want – Mahama urges non-registe...

3 hours ago

Recently dismissed Weija-Gbawe MCE dead Recently dismissed Weija-Gbawe MCE dead

3 hours ago

AR: Well engage people to catch stray cattle to protect trees – Simon Osei-Mensah A/R: We’ll engage people to catch stray cattle to protect trees – Simon Osei-Men...

3 hours ago

Kumasi traders threaten to campaign against NPP over abandoned markets Kumasi traders threaten to campaign against NPP over abandoned markets

3 hours ago

Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions

3 hours ago

Fire destroy structures at Saban Park in Chorkor Fire destroy structures at Saban Park in Chorkor

4 hours ago

Chadian soldiers get ready to vote in an outdoor polling station in N'Djamena. By Joris Bolomey AFP Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition

Just in....
body-container-line