Jonathan Opoku scores for VVV Venlo in Holland

Ghanaian born Jonathan Opoku scored for VVV Venlo in the Netherlands Jupiler League on Friday night.

The 26-year-old fired his side into the lead in the 4th minute before Torino Hunte made it 2-0 for the visitors.

The Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent has emerged as a top transfer target for several European clubs due to his stellar performance this season.

Opoku has netted eight goals and made six assists in the ongoing season.

