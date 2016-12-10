The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Jonathan Opoku scores for VVV Venlo in Holland

Ghanaian born Jonathan Opoku scored for  VVV Venlo in the Netherlands Jupiler League on Friday night.

The 26-year-old fired his side into the lead in the 4th minute before Torino Hunte made it 2-0 for the visitors.

The Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent has emerged as a top transfer target for several European clubs due to his stellar performance this season.

Opoku has netted eight goals and made six assists in the ongoing season.

When the going gets tough the tough gets going
By: CUDJOE STEPHEN
