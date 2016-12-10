The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 10 December 2016 09:10 CET

Controversial Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye set to quit post

Nii Lante Vanderpuye will lose his position as Sports Minister after his political party lost the country's presidential elections on Wednesday.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) were toppled by the main opposition National Patriotic Party (NPP).

Vanderpuye was appointed at the start of the year and had several clashes with the Ghana Football Association.

The former sports broadcaster with the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation vowed to cleanse the corruption-ridden FA and strained their relationship.

Many have attributed Ghana's poor start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where the Black Stars have one point from two matches.

However, Vanderpuye will remain in parliament after retaining his Odododiodio seat.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Health is not simply the absence of sickness.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img