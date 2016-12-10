Controversial Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye set to quit post

Nii Lante Vanderpuye will lose his position as Sports Minister after his political party lost the country's presidential elections on Wednesday.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) were toppled by the main opposition National Patriotic Party (NPP).

Vanderpuye was appointed at the start of the year and had several clashes with the Ghana Football Association.

The former sports broadcaster with the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation vowed to cleanse the corruption-ridden FA and strained their relationship.

Many have attributed Ghana's poor start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where the Black Stars have one point from two matches.

However, Vanderpuye will remain in parliament after retaining his Odododiodio seat.

