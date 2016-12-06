The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 6 December 2016 06:10 CET

Ghanaian duo Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi combine to win game for Benevento in Italian Serie B

Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah scored the leveller for Benevento as they fought from a goal down to defeat Cesena 2-1 in the Italian Serie B on Monday night.

The 23-year-old scored in the 42nd minute to level the scoring for the Yellow and Reds after they had fallen behind.

Youngster Bright Gyamfi then assisted the match winner for Benevento 8 minutes from time.

Bosnian forward Milan Duric had scored first for the visitors in the 16th minute but the Sassuolo loanee scored moments before the interval to equalise for his side.

Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi assisted the match winner for the Benevento as he set up Amato Ciciretti to score the winner in the 83rd minute.

Chibsah has now scored 4 league goals for Benevento.

By El Akyereko
