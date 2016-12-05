Kotoko acting coach Michael Osei laments over delayed start of 2016/17 Premier League

Acting head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Michael Osei has lamented vehemently over the delayed start of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season insisting it will thwart his preparations.

Speaking to the media after the Porcupine Warriors' 5-4 win over Bechem United in the third-place game of the FAB G6 Tournament, Michael said his side has been preparing for the season and are peaking but there are no clear signs of the league starting soon.

"We have done a lot of preparation for the coming season and look at the gap. It's big, big problem. The Ghana Football Association should do something about it, because it's not fair,' Osei lamented in the post-match interview.

The Ghana FA and the Premier League Board had announced December 18th as the tentative date for the start of the season but Executive Committee member of the federation and Greater Accra FA Boss Nii Eddie Doku has hinted that the league is not starting on the said date.

