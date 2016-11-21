Breaking News: CAF confirms three-month ban on Ghanaian referee Lamptey over dodgy Senegal penalty

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed a three-month ban on Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for his dodgy penalty decision against Senegal in their defeat at the hands of South Africa in last week's 2018 World Cup qualifier in Polokwane.

Ghana's leading football news website, www.ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed on Monday morning that the Accra-match official has been slapped with the three-month ban.

The Ghanaian referee gifted Bafana Bafana a penalty in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Senegal which sparked protests from Senegal.

Lamptey was roundly criticised for his performance in the qualifier in Polokwane and especially the penalty incident when replays indicated his verdict of handball was incorrect.

Now CAF has confirmed that it has banned the Ghanaian referee for three months his 'poor performance' in the match in South Africa.

CAF said in a statement on Monday night that: "(Lamptey) awarded a wrong penalty for handball despite the fact that the ball never touched the hand of the player."

Senegal, who dominated the match were outdone by the Ghanaian when he awarded a clearly doubtful and suspicious penalty that propelled Bafana Bafana to the top of Group D log table with fourth points from two matches played to date.

Bafana Bafana had earlier scored their goals through Thulani Hlatshwayo's controversial penalty spot and another gem of a goal by namesake Thulani Serero in 42nd and 45th minutes.

But the Senegalese were not deterred as they fought back with tenacity only to be outdone by the referee's damaging first half controversial decision.

Senegal said referee Lamptey's decision to give the penalty came "in spite of our players' protests and, more seriously, by over-ruling the better-placed assistant referee who had indicated a corner that the South African players were eager to go and take'.

The FSF also claimed South Africa's second goal from Thulani Serero was invalid as Bafana played while the referee had stopped the game for 'an imaginary free-kick and was giving a verbal warning to the Senegalese defensive midfielder Idrissa Gana GuÃ¨ye and captain Cheikhou KouyatÃ©'.

But that claim was not upheld by the CAF Referees Committee which ruled on the matter on Monday.

