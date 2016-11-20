Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah set for a shock return to the Black Stars

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is among candidates the Ghana Football Association is looking at to replacing Israeli Avram Grant who has seen his stock drop considerably after five games without a win.

The now Al Khartoum boss was recently named the best coach in Sudan and has emerged as one of the leading names on the lips of Ghanaians as Avram Grant's future continues to hang by a thread.

Kwesi Appiah led the Black Stars to the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations and remains the only indigenous coach to have qualified the team to the World Cup albeit he endured a frustration time as camp disagreements blasted his world Cup campaign.

With the clock ticking on Avram Grant it will be interesting to see if he will be willing to return to the job he left behind just a little over two years ago.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com