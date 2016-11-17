Top Ghanaian musicians to perform at 'Fist of Destiny IBO World Lightweight' bout

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan’s promotions,‘BabyJet Promotion‘, is set to kick-start the Christmas season with a two-in-one fun packed event–great music and world-class boxing at the same day at the newly built Bokum Arena, Trust Emporium in Accra on November 25.

The main bout on the night will be an IBO World Lightweight fight between Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe and Argentina’s David Fernando Saucedo but there is side attraction to the boxing.

Some of Ghana’s top musicians including Tinny, Stonebwoy, Becca, Jupitar, Wisa, Nii Funny and Kwaisey Pee have been lined up to provide top notch music before the bout.

For both the world class boxing and thrilling musical experience, tickets are cheaply going for 100 GHS-General Admission and 200 GHS-VIP Admission.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu