2018 World Cup Qualifier: Ghana has no injury worries ahead of Egypt clash

Ghana is in high spirit for the Egypt game as there are no injury worries ahead of the titanic clash with the Pharaohs in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Ghana will be playing the Pharaohs in the second group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in what can be described as a match of destiny for both teams.

The Ghanaian side held a five day camping in Dubai and are set to arrive in Egypt this afternoon to wrap up preparations for the game tomorrow.

And the team doctor of the Black Stars Dr. Baba Adam has confidently indicated that the team approaches the clash with no injuries.

"As of now, every player is fit for the game tomorrow," he said.

"Baring any unforseen circumstances, I can say every player is fully fit for the game. But in matters of health, you can even encounter an injury on the match day. But as of now, every player is fit," he added.

The Black Stars arrived in Egypt this afternoon and held their first training session at the match venue ahead of the clash tomorrow.

Ghana will need to avoid a defeat in the hands of the North Africa giants to keeps hopes of a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance alive as Egypt are currently topping the group with three points.

