Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 12 November 2016 18:55 CET

Samuel Inkoom features for Antalyaspor against Nuru Sulley’s Alanyaspor in Turkey

Ghanaian duo Nuru Sulley and Samuel Inkoom all featured for their clubs in a pulsating 2-2 friendly game in Turkey.

Inkoom started for Antalyaspor and lasted the entire duration while Nuru Sulley who has seen his season truncated by injury came in the second half.

Inkoom was again over looked by Avram Grant for Ghana's latest World Cup qualifiers while Nuru Sulley will be particular delighted after spending three months on the treatment table.

Both teams cancelled out themselves with the game ending 2-2 while some of their team mates are getting ready to play for their countries.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Nations have been changed not by Parties.. but by Personalities...
By: abusuame
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img