Ghanaian duo Nuru Sulley and Samuel Inkoom all featured for their clubs in a pulsating 2-2 friendly game in Turkey.

Inkoom started for Antalyaspor and lasted the entire duration while Nuru Sulley who has seen his season truncated by injury came in the second half.

Inkoom was again over looked by Avram Grant for Ghana's latest World Cup qualifiers while Nuru Sulley will be particular delighted after spending three months on the treatment table.

Both teams cancelled out themselves with the game ending 2-2 while some of their team mates are getting ready to play for their countries.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com