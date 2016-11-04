Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
4 November 2016

EXCLUSIVE: Okyeman Planners super kid William Opoku Asiedu lands at the Riverside to seal Middlesbrough move

Okyeman Planners midfielder William Opoku Asiedu has landed at English Premier League side Middlesbrough to conclude his move, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. 

The promising talent was spotted by Middlesbrough's Head of Academy Recruitment Thiago Cruz Reggiani when he visited Ghana last month.

GHANASoccernet.com understands he will be signed and loaned to a club in France or Belgium for more first team opportunities.

Asiedu banged in 11 goals for Planners in the dreaded Zone III of the Division One League last season.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 team which failed to qualify for this year's African Youth Championship.

