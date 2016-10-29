Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu itching to leave English side Brighton in the winter

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu says he can't wait to leave English Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion in the winter transfer to secure regular football.

The 23-year-old has been limited to bench warming role at Brighton since his move from Dutch side Feyenoord two seasons ago.

He left Brighton for a brief spell with Hudderfield last season but the move failed to produce his desire outcome.

Now, the former Dutch U21 star says he is itching to leave Brighton either on loan or on permanent basis to save his career.

"I honestly cannot wait for the winter, then there might be a chance of a loan move or a sale. I want to go back to the days that I was important," he told AD.nl.

Manu has completed his nationality switch to enable him feature for Ghana after representing the Netherlands at various at various levels.

