'Subdued' Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh apologises to club over media attack, pledges future



Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh has apologised for lambasting the club in the media, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The youngster went berserk this week alleging player welfare at the club was poor.

He vowed to terminate his contract over claims of unfulfilled promises.

The Kotoko target has issued a groveling apology to the club for breaching the code of ethics.

"I write to officially apologise to the president, management and the entire team of Bechem United about comments I made concerning the club internal financial issues to the media,"the letter read

The striker also pledged his future to the club.

"I want to use this opportunity to pledge my commitment and continuous dedication to the club, management and the fans.' he concluded

Abednego scored 13 goals for the Hammers last season.

He has reportedly received multiple offers following an explosive season at the club last term.

