Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 21:10 CET

'Subdued' Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh apologises to club over media attack, pledges future


Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh has apologised for lambasting the club in the media, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The youngster went berserk this week alleging player welfare at the club was poor.

He vowed to terminate his contract over claims of unfulfilled promises.

The Kotoko target has issued a groveling apology to the club for breaching the code of ethics.

"I write to officially apologise to the president, management and the entire team of Bechem United about comments I made concerning the club internal financial issues to the media,"the letter read

The striker also pledged his future to the club.
"I want to use this opportunity to pledge my commitment and continuous dedication to the club, management and the fans.' he concluded

Abednego scored 13 goals for the Hammers last season.

He has reportedly received multiple offers following an explosive season at the club last term.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

never frown because u never know who's fallin in luv wit ur smile
By: someone beautiful
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img