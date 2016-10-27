Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 07:40 CET

Out-of-contract players to play Premier League XI at Ajax Park on Thursday

In order to keep players in shape and to keep their forms, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have organised a football match for out-of-contract players at the Ajax Park on the University of Ghana campus on this morning.

The out-of-contract players will play against a combined strong Ghana Premier League and Division One League select side at the famous field where Hearts of Oak hold their training sessions.

The game will be played at exactly 8:00am.
Throwing more light on the game, General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) Anthony Baffoe said the exercise is part of their initiative to keep the players active ahead of getting contracts.

"It is an exercise that will bring all the players together regardless of your status. We are doing this to help players out of contract to prepare themselves despite not belonging to any club," Anthony Baffoe told Ghanasoccernet.com

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A hidden racism can destroy only when it's made visible.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img