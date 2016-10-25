Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
David Accam wins Chicago Fire MVP and top scorer award

Black Stars attacker David Accam has been voted Chicago Fire's Most Valuable Player and Top scorer of the season.

The club announced after a voting process that the former Rights to Dream player triumphed as the best player for the second consecutive season.

In 24 league matches, Accam scored nine goals and five assists.

Accam also scored in all of the Fire's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, including a brace in the Fire's 2-1 win over Harrison Afful’s Columbus Crew SC.

Accam's 14 goals across all competitions fetched him the team's Golden Boot for the second year.

