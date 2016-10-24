Agyemang Badu: Ghanaian midfielder delighted after recovering from illness

Black Stars midfielder, Agyemang Badu has stated that he is getting back to his full fitness after illness.

Badu, 25 was hospitalised in Ghana, following international break couple of weeks ago after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis (stomach flu).

He couldn't feature for Udinese in their 2-1 defeat at Juventus but made a cameo appearance in the second half to help his side thrash Pescara 3-1 last weekend.

The Ghana international was happy after the game.

"The past two weeks have been very difficult for me. After the international break with my national team, I faced several setbacks and although I am not back to my full fitness, I think I am getting better," Badu told Udinese TV.

"I wanted to help the team today and we had a good game by defeating Pescara thanks to my teammates, coaches and the supporters," he added.

