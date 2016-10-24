Ace midfielder Sulley Muntari lobbying for AC Milan return

Free-agent Sulley Muntari could be making a return to AC Milan after 'talks' with CEO Adriano Galliani.

The Ghana international was at the San Siro on Sunday to watch his former side squeeze a 1-0 win over Juventus.

After the match, he joined the team in the dressing room where he whispered some words into the ears of Galliani.

''Muntari went into our locker room and spoke to me tonight, but I won't tell you what he said!,'' AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani confirmed after Saturday's win over Juventus.

Muntari spent three and a half seasons at AC Milan before leaving on a free to join Saudi side Al Ittihad Jeddah.

