Global Investment Bank wins maiden Luv FM Inter-Bank Games

Global Investment Bank go into the records as overall winners of the maiden edition of the Luv FM Inter-Bank and Family Fun Games.

The event staged on Saturday, October 22 at the Opoku Ware School Park in Kumasi saw 12 financial institutions slug it out for supremacy in a bouquet of sporting disciplines.

Children of the workers had a good time as they engaged in recreation outside home.

Global Investment Bank emerged tops in the table tennis and second runners-up in the sack relay for men and women as well as women penalty shoo--out

For their prizes, they went home with a 50—inch LED TV donated by Electroland Ghana, in addition to a giant trophy.

Starlife Insurance came second while Energy Bank picked the third spot.

Esich Insurance beat Zenith Bank 5-4 on penalties to clinch the soccer trophy.

Other winners are Dalex Finance who were first in the Men’s Relay, Starlife Insurance for the Women’s Relay and Zenith Bank grabbed the snooker.

Story by Ghana/Luv FM/Saeed Ali-Yaqub