Sports News | 22 October 2016 20:25 CET

Jordan Ayew: Ghana striker shines as Aston Villa pip Fulham

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was at his usual best for Aston Villa as they defeated Fulham 1-0 at the Villa Park on Saturday.

Steve Bruce has had an immediate impact on the club since his arrival last week - the claret and blues have collected four points from two games.

Ayew who was influential in the game had to make way for Ashley Westwood in the 86th minute.

His Ghanaian compatriot Albert Adomah did not take part of the game as he failed a late fitness test.

By: Samuel Appiah
