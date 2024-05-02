UN engages CSOs in Ghana to provide update on implementation of development cooperation framework

The United Nations office in Ghana on Monday, April 29, held a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to dialogue on results from the first year of implementing the organisation’s Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) in Ghana.

In April 2023, the Government of Ghana and the United Nations in Ghana signed the Cooperation Framework, the UN's central framework for planning and implementation of development activities in Ghana.

This document articulates the UN's collective framework of support to Ghana in achieving the SDGs and national development priorities, and outlines three Outcome Areas fully aligned with the country's Medium-Term National Development Plan-2023-2025.

The primary objective of the dialogue with CSOs was to facilitate knowledge sharing through the dissemination of the Cooperation Framework and to enhance engagement and mobilize a diverse group of partners to support the effective implementation of the Cooperation Framework.

In the first year of the implementation of UNSDCF, more than 2.9 million vulnerable people, comprising 640,000 pregnant women have been enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

More than 6.3 million people received access to basic services while more than 102,000 women-led businesses received support to improve their productivity through digitisation and access to finance.

In addition, more than 105,000 micro, medium, and small enterprises and farmers have been supported to enhance their productivity while more than 290,000 women and youth have been provided access to crucial services in HIV prevention, family planning, and gender-based violence, while more than 157,000 beneficiaries received cash transfers, including 129,000 females meeting their food and nutrition needs.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the dissemination, UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani said it is very important to involve Civil Society Organisations.

He said, “This consultation is extremely important for us to be able to gather the thoughts and views, get out what we have done to ensure we are being accountable to Ghana and all the different constituencies of Ghana.

“This forum is also to ensure that Civil Society are actively engaged in the process particularly around the summit and how we find the finance to address the SDGs. Ghanaians CSOs are the active agents whose voices must be heard. And so strengthen CSOs to be able to hold government to account is really important.”

With six years to 2030, Mr. Charles Abani admits that there is more to be done to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said it is key to focus on the priority areas in the SDGs towards achieving the goals.

“So if we are to make progress then we have to double down on the things that will make a difference and really not focus on the things that aren’t making a difference. Both at the global UN level and also for Ghana six things are going to be important.

“A focus on food systems, a focus on jobs, focus on harnessing the benefits of digital transformation, focus and work on how to invest in education, a focus on climate change, and finally a focus on energy. These are the priorities we are working on in addition to strengthening institutions that will enable the Ghana government to account better,” Mr. Charles Abani said.

He said the collective efforts of the UN, government, CSOs, and all other stakeholders must not only aim at addressing immediate concerns but also at laying the groundwork for long-term sustainable development, fully integrating the principle of Leaving no one behind.