Malik Akowuah announces he will be leaving Medeama

Medeama SC midfielder Malik Akowuah has confirmed he will not be at club for next season.

The former Ashanti Gold SC and Great Olympics star could not disclose his next destination but he is very optimistic he will move on.

"It's true, there are many offers still coming for my services. Sometimes you need to take time to change club if not you might end up making a mistake," Akowuah said on Ashh FM.

"We are still in negotiations. I hope by next week I will know my next destination. I hope I will change club by all means. I can say I won't be at Medeama SC next season."

Akowuah was impressive in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

By Nuhu Adams



