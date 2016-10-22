Osama Nabih: Egypt ready for Black Stars clash - assistant coach

Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabih said that his team still have enough time to prepare for a crucial game against Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in mid-November.

The Pharaohs, who kicked off their Group E campaign qualifiers with a 2-1 win over Congo, are scheduled to face Ghana on 13 November in the second round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab stadium.

Egypt have a painful memory with Ghana when they lost 7-3 on aggregate to the Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, losing 6-1 away from home before winning 2-1 in Cairo.

"Every game has its own circumstances and Egypt has now regained their power as evidenced by our qualification for the 2017 African Cup f Nations after three consecutive absences," Nabih told a radio programme on Friday.

"We lost 6-1 to Ghana in a difficult atmosphere but we shouldn't forget that we managed to win 2-1 in Cairo," Nabih added.

"We have enough time before playing Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers; we are concentrating now on the domestic league games to evaluate our players ahead of the game."

After beating Congo 2-1 in the first round of the qualifiers earlier this month, Egypt are top of their group with three points, two ahead of Ghana and Uganda who played out a 0-0 draw in Tamale on Friday.

World Cup-hungry Egypt were drawn In June in a tight group in the World Cup qualifiers' final round alongside Ghana, Congo and Uganda.

Seven-time African champions, Egypt have made only two World Cup appearances in their history, both in Italy, in 1934 and 1990.

culled from ahram online



