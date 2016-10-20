AFCON 2017: Ghana to pitch camp in Equatorial Guinea ahead of tournament



Ghana will hold camp in Equatorial Guinea ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The four-time African champions will pitch camp in the neighbouring country to prepare for the tournament.

The Ghana FA is yet to confirm the pre-tournament arrangements.

But media reports have claimed the West Africans will camp in the 2015 Nations Cup co-host.

The Black Stars have drawn old foes Egypt, Uganda and Mali in group D.

The team which will share the same hotel with Uganda, will be based at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

The tournament starts from January 14 to February 5.

