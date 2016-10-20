As Ghana frets over 2017 AFCON opponents, Avram Grant cools off in London



As Ghana continue to fret over the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opponents in Gabon, coach Avram Grant is enjoying studio comfort in London as pundit on Skysports.

The 60-year-old has been busy sharing his views on the English Premier League matches this weekend as other African coaches get first hand knowledge of conditions in Gabon.

The former Chelsea manager is reported to be on a monitoring mission but new images emerging from England suggest he may just be cooling off.

Grant has been heavily criticized in the local media after he failed to travel to Gabon to witness the draw for the continental showpiece.

The former West Ham United and Portsmouth manager is under reeling under pressure to win fans over after the country's shaky start in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars put up a listless performance to draw 0-0 against Uganda at home last week to spark a wave of uncertainty.

But it appears the Israeli will have none of the criticism as he has been pictured discussing profusely the weekend's matches in the English top-flight.

His counterparts from Uganda Milutin 'Micho' SredojeviÄ‡, as well those from Egypt and Mali have been strategizing for the group D games.

The Ghana FA will certainly come in for lots of flak for failing to 'order' Grant to focus on the job after he whisked to England, days after the Black Stars drew 1-1 with South Africa in an international friendly in Durban.

The latest action from the Black Stars coach will likely spark another controversy with his claims of monitoring players expected to be thrown into the window.

By Patrick Akoto



